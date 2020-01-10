Yerevan among Russians’ favorite destinations this January
January 10, 2020 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, has been listed among the most popular foreign destinations for Russian tourists in January 2020, Biletix reveals.
Chisinau (Moldova), Tbilisi (Georgia), Phuket (Thailand) and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) have also made it to the list of the best destinations preferred by Russians, RIA Novosti reports.
Financial Times recently unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Besides, Condé Nast Traveler magazine named Armenia one of the best holiday destinations for 2020, describing the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus". The country had earlier been included in the magazine's list of 20 best destinations for 2020.
Suitcase travel magazine too included Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, in its list of 20 hot destinations for 2020, while Forbes has included the city in its list of 10 underrated, off-the-beaten-path destinations where you can "immerse yourself in nature or culture far from hordes of international tourists."
