Russia to continue pursuing Armenia-Crimea air route
January 10, 2020 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Ministry of Transport has asked the country’s Foreign Ministry to consider launching flights from Simferopol, Crimea to Yerevan, Armenia, TASS reported on Friday, January 10 citing the press service of the Ministry of Transport.
"The Ministry of Transport has sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry with a request to consider the issue and send a note to Armenia should a positive decision be made," the press service said.
Earlier on Friday, the chairman of the Committee on Tourism, Resorts and Sports of the State Council of Crimea Aleksey Chernyak announced that the Federal Air Transport Agency has agreed to launch air service between Simferopol and Yerevan. According to him, flights can begin in the summer of 2020. However, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia and the country’s Civil Aviation Committee have said that no such flight is currently under consideration.
The Russian airline Ikar received permission from the Federal Air Transport Agency on December 16, 2019. The carrier is authorized to fly up to seven flights a week. However, the launch of flights also requires the permission of the aviation authorities of both Russia and Armenia.
Top stories
The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
The Defense Ministry described the situation on the line of contact with Azerbaijan as “relatively stable” in 2019.
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
In 2019, Armenia airports traffic grew by 10.9% y/y In December alone, a 6% increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.
Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX in internal communications An employee asks another: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t”.
Iran denies missile hit Ukrainian plane, calls on West to share data “What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan nommed for Roma Goal of the Month award Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored against the Giallorossi’s 1:3 win over Verona in Serie A on December 1.