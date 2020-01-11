HBO to adapt "Parasite" into limited TV series
January 11, 2020 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Korean thriller "Parasite" impressed both critics and fans (including Barack Obama) in 2019, so it's no surprise that HBO is eyeing the movie as a limited TV series, CNet reports.
"Parasite" writer/director Bong Joon-ho will be teaming up with Adam McKay, who is best known for his work on the award-winning HBO drama "Succession", according to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, January 9.
The movie focuses on the poverty-stricken Kim family and their wealthy employers, the Park family. As the plot unfolds, the two families undergo quite a few surprises that end with deadly results.
The dark comedy-thriller has already earned numerous awards including a Golden Globes win, a National Society of Film Critics award and is a strong contender for an Academy Award. The movie has also yearned $23 million at the domestic box office and $130 million globally.
It has yet to be revealed if the HBO series will be a sequel or perhaps a prequel to "Parasite", or a totally unrelated story. While the movie "Parasite" is in Korean with English subtitles, this limited series for HBO will be in English.
Top stories
The Festival announced the curators of its 2020 programme, Brandon Rosenbluth and California's Club Chai.
Andrew Jones Auctions will kick off the year with a special sale dedicated to fine art from the collection of Cafesjian.
Once the year 2020 begins, the calendar will mark 15 years without new music from System of a Down.
Screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for "The Irishman".
Partner news
Latest news
Airbus deliveries hit record as Boeing suffers crisis Bigger versions of Airbus’s largest A321neo narrow-body also drove net orders 2.8% higher to 768 aircraft.
What Harry and Meghan’s “financial independence” really means Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.
Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani sniper Artsrun Hovhannisyan said all responsibility for future developments rests with the Azerbaijani side.
125 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.