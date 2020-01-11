125 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
January 11, 2020 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 125 ceasefire violations - more than 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from January 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Saturday, January 11 that an Armenian soldier has been wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border.
The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
The Defense Ministry described the situation on the line of contact with Azerbaijan as “relatively stable” in 2019.
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
