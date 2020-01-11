125 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 125 ceasefire violations - more than 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from January 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Saturday, January 11 that an Armenian soldier has been wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border.