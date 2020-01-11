Marcos Pizzelli retires from football

Marcos Pizzelli retires from football
January 11, 2020 - 17:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ararat-Armenia midfielder Marcos Pizzelli is ending his career, the club said in a statement on Facebook.

“After an injury suffered during training in Brazil, Pizzelli underwent medical examination in Armenia," the club said.

However, he refused the required surgery and made a decision to retire instead.

It was reported in November 2019 that Pizzelli has ended his career in the Armenian national football team after 11 years with the squad.

Pizzelli had been playing for the Armenia side since 2008, when he received Armenian citizenship.

Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfortMkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against Constantin Bejenaru.
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victoryLevon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
BBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010sBBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010s
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

