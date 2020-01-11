Marcos Pizzelli retires from football

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ararat-Armenia midfielder Marcos Pizzelli is ending his career, the club said in a statement on Facebook.

“After an injury suffered during training in Brazil, Pizzelli underwent medical examination in Armenia," the club said.

However, he refused the required surgery and made a decision to retire instead.

It was reported in November 2019 that Pizzelli has ended his career in the Armenian national football team after 11 years with the squad.

Pizzelli had been playing for the Armenia side since 2008, when he received Armenian citizenship.