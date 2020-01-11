Cher sets personal record with $108 mln tour gross in 2019
January 11, 2020 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The final 2019 dates of pop legend Cher's ongoing Here We Go Again Tour earned $14.1 million and sold 109,521 tickets. Her final dates of 2019 raised the diva's calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career, billboard reports.
Her previous bests were in 2002 and 2003, the first years of the Living Proof Tour, when she grossed $75.4 million and $68.5 million, respectively.
The performer, who has Armenian roots, ranks highest at No. 3 with a two-night stint at New York's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3-4. She earned $3.8 million and sold out at 27,495 tickets over both nights at the Manhattan arena, while breaking the $1.5 million mark with single-night stops throughout Texas at Houston's Toyota Arena, San Antonio's AT&T Center and the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The towering nine-figure 2019 total comprises $98.6 million from the Here We Go Again Tour plus $9.6 million from the ongoing Classic Cher residency at MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas.
The Abba-inspired worldwide Here We Go Again trek began with a sweep through Australia and New Zealand on Sept. 21, 2018 and has amassed $112.5 million to-date.
Classic Cher began on Feb. 8, 2017, and has six more shows scheduled in February. With over 100 performances on the books, the residency has earned $51.6 million so far.
