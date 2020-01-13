Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees revealed

Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees revealed
January 13, 2020 - 18:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The nominations for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed, with just under a month to go before the 92nd edition of Hollywood’s most prestigious annual awards show, set for February 9.

The honors for Best Picture, directing, and writing, as well as the four acting trophies, are the standout awards of the night.

Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite”, Todd Phillips’s “Joker”, Taika Waititi’s “JoJo Rabbit”, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” are all running for the coveted Best Picture.

The full list of 2020 Oscar nominees is below.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Directing

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishsman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Chacha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

