Armenia Airways resuming Yerevan–Tehran flights
January 14, 2020 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Airways is resuming regular flights from Yerevan to Tehran beginning from Tuesday, January 14.
The carrier cited a statement by the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee recommending airlines to avoid the airspace over Iran and Iraq and said they have contacted the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Yerevan.
The company said in a Facebook post they have received safety reassurances from the Iranian side in the aftermath of the downing of a Ukrainian plane by Iran's military on January 8.
Iran’s military on January 11 announced its role in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet that killed all 176 people on board, saying the shootdown was “unintentional” and blaming “human error.”
The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia on Monday recommended carriers to avoid the airspace over Iran and Iraq, citing guidelines issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Top stories
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Policy: Turkey must stop meddling in Armenian Church affairs The article is about the Turkey's political preferences when it comes to selecting the leaders of minority groups.
Erdogan threatens to resume Syria operation “We will launch the military operation again if the ceasefire is not adhered to,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened.
Minister: Armenia’s GDP grew by at least 7.5% in 2019 Tigran Khachatryan said the industry, services, trade, construction, exports have all grown in the 11 months of 2019.
UCLA's The Promise Armenian Institute welcomes first director Karagozian is the director of the joint UCLA-Air Force Research Laboratory Collaborative Center for Aerospace Sciences.