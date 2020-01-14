Armenia Airways resuming Yerevan–Tehran flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Airways is resuming regular flights from Yerevan to Tehran beginning from Tuesday, January 14.

The carrier cited a statement by the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee recommending airlines to avoid the airspace over Iran and Iraq and said they have contacted the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Yerevan.

The company said in a Facebook post they have received safety reassurances from the Iranian side in the aftermath of the downing of a Ukrainian plane by Iran's military on January 8.

Iran’s military on January 11 announced its role in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet that killed all 176 people on board, saying the shootdown was “unintentional” and blaming “human error.”

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia on Monday recommended carriers to avoid the airspace over Iran and Iraq, citing guidelines issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).