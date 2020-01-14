Serbia opening embassy in Armenia late February
January 14, 2020 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serbia is opening an embassy in Armenia in late February, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić told Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday, January 13.
The two are currently visiting the United Arab Emirates to participate in events and forums within the prestigious Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
Stressing the recent efficient meetings and discussions, the sides spoke of the process of implementation of the previously reached agreements and hailed the gradually progressing Armenian-Serbian relations.
Citizens of Armenia have already been granted visa-free entry to Serbia after such an agreement was reached during President Sarkissian’s official visit to Serbia.
The Prime Minister of Serbia said Monday that her country is opening an embassy in Armenia at the end of February.
The parties weighed in on another agreement—namely, to conduct the Armenian Sevan Startup festival parallel to the annual EXIT musical festival in Novi Sad.
The President of Armenia and Prime Minister of Serbia discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation. Noting that issues related to ecology and green technologies were very important both in Armenia and Serbia, Sarkissian said that the two countries could cooperate successfully in this area too.
The parties praised the great potential of a mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of information technologies and artificial intelligence, citing opportunities of cooperation within the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) presidential initiative.
