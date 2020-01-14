Armenian film makes it to Fribourg Int'l Film Festival in Switzerland
January 14, 2020 - 16:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The movie "New Year Piglet" by Armenian filmmaker Aleksandr Baghdasaryan has been included in the international competition at Switzerland's Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF).
Produced by Karine Simonyan, the film was shot with assistance from the National Cinema Center of Armenia.
FIFF is this year slated for March 20-28will hots the directors of the selected short films to present their work at Fribourg.
Designed to support the next big names and offering spectators a new wave of talent, the three short film programes (fiction, documentary and animation) presented at FIFF are the perfect opportunity to discover new cinematic movements straight out of Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
Before traveling to Switzerland though, the film will participate in the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, the biggest international film festival dedicated to short films, from February 1 to 8 in France.
Top stories
Cher's final dates of 2019 raised the diva's calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career.
Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
The Festival announced the curators of its 2020 programme, Brandon Rosenbluth and California's Club Chai.
Andrew Jones Auctions will kick off the year with a special sale dedicated to fine art from the collection of Cafesjian.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Policy: Turkey must stop meddling in Armenian Church affairs The article is about the Turkey's political preferences when it comes to selecting the leaders of minority groups.
Erdogan threatens to resume Syria operation “We will launch the military operation again if the ceasefire is not adhered to,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened.
Minister: Armenia’s GDP grew by at least 7.5% in 2019 Tigran Khachatryan said the industry, services, trade, construction, exports have all grown in the 11 months of 2019.
UCLA's The Promise Armenian Institute welcomes first director Karagozian is the director of the joint UCLA-Air Force Research Laboratory Collaborative Center for Aerospace Sciences.