Armenian film makes it to Fribourg Int'l Film Festival in Switzerland

PanARMENIAN.Net - The movie "New Year Piglet" by Armenian filmmaker Aleksandr Baghdasaryan has been included in the international competition at Switzerland's Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF).

Produced by Karine Simonyan, the film was shot with assistance from the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

FIFF is this year slated for March 20-28will hots the directors of the selected short films to present their work at Fribourg.

Designed to support the next big names and offering spectators a new wave of talent, the three short film programes (fiction, documentary and animation) presented at FIFF are the perfect opportunity to discover new cinematic movements straight out of Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Before traveling to Switzerland though, the film will participate in the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, the biggest international film festival dedicated to short films, from February 1 to 8 in France.