Armenia PM summoned for questioning
January 15, 2020 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is being questioned at Armenia’s Investigative Committee, the PM himself said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 15.
“For the first time in the history of Armenia, the incumbent leader of the country has arrived at the Investigative Committee and is answering questions at the Investigator's Office,” Pashinyan said sharing a selfie on social media.
The Prime Minister also joked that he sees “obvious elements of political repression” in his invitation to the Department.
Pashinyan, however, did not mention the reason he was summoned for questioning.
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
