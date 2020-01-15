Armenian Genocide raised at Turkey High Advisory Board meeting
January 15, 2020 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide was discussed at a meeting of Turkey’s High Advisory Board presided over by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, January 14, Anadolu Agency reports.
The country’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said “some circles” are seeking to use the issue “to create divisions within the Turkish community” and “damage the harmony of the Turkish people.”
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
