Roman-era water supply system unearthed in Armenia

January 15, 2020 - 18:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A huge section of an ancient water supply system belonging to the Roman period was unearthed in the Armenian town of Artashat in 2019, Director of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography at the National Academy of Sciences Pavel Avetisyan revealed on Wednesday, January 15.

The scientist said the finds are most probably remains of aqueducts. The section of water supply system discovered by archeologists is 1 kilometer long and sports 20 canals in total, Panorama.am reports.

An aqueduct is a watercourse constructed to carry water from a source to a distribution point far away. In modern engineering, the term aqueduct is used for any system of pipes, ditches, canals, tunnels, and other structures used for this purpose.

According to him, excavations of the last 10-15 years come to prove that Artashat has been a royal residence.

Avetisyan said they will continue working in the area in 2020 as well to find out what else used to stand there in the ancient times.

