India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory
January 16, 2020 - 18:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February. A number of senior Indian officials are planning to attend the opening.
The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) undertook to establish the Armath Engineering Laboratories educational program years ago. And now, the UATE started the process of exporting the Armenian model of technology education all over the world.
"The format of the partnership is unique, as the future teachers won't be coming all the way from India to get the necessary classes, and instead two of our Armath teachers will be traveling to India for six months to conduct training for children and future teachers there," the coordinator of Armath program Anna Sargsyan said.
At the DigiTec 2019 Technology Exhibition in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019, Armath Engineering Labs signed a contract to export the Armath educational program to India.
"Our Indian partners, impressed with the results they saw during and before their visit to the World Congress of Information Technologies (WCIT 2019) in Armenia, wanted to be sure that they would get the same quality in India, so they asked our teammates to go and conduct the training courses,” Sargsyan added.
Top stories
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Partner news
Latest news
New dinosaur species shows what earth was like 120 mln years ago The one-of-a-kind specimen offers a window into what the earth was like 120 million years ago.
Egypt inaugurates largest military base in Middle East The 150,000-acre Berniceis located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders.
Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening, the Defense Ministry said.
Russian parliament approves new PM Mikhail Mishustin The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, voted in favor of tax authority chief Mikhail Mishustin.