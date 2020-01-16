India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February. A number of senior Indian officials are planning to attend the opening.

The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) undertook to establish the Armath Engineering Laboratories educational program years ago. And now, the UATE started the process of exporting the Armenian model of technology education all over the world.

"The format of the partnership is unique, as the future teachers won't be coming all the way from India to get the necessary classes, and instead two of our Armath teachers will be traveling to India for six months to conduct training for children and future teachers there," the coordinator of Armath program Anna Sargsyan said.

At the DigiTec 2019 Technology Exhibition in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019, Armath Engineering Labs signed a contract to export the Armath educational program to India.

"Our Indian partners, impressed with the results they saw during and before their visit to the World Congress of Information Technologies (WCIT 2019) in Armenia, wanted to be sure that they would get the same quality in India, so they asked our teammates to go and conduct the training courses,” Sargsyan added.