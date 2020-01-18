Iranian-Armenian artist Andy receives Walk of Fame Star in Hollywood (video)
January 18, 2020 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday, January 17 honoring international recording artist, Iranian-Armenian singer Andy Madadian in celebration of 40 years in show business, NBC reports.
La Toya Jackson and music and entertainment executive Miles Copeland III joined Madadian in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex.
Jackson collaborated with Madadian on the 2016 single "Tehran."
The star is the 2,684th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.
According to a biography supplied by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Walk of Fame, Madadian left his native Iran in the 1970s to play soccer at Cal State Los Angeles and played guitar at clubs at night.
Madadian is credited for creating a new fusion of sound that combines the music of his Iranian-Armenian heritage with African rhythms, Spanish flamenco guitar licks and Western dance music.
Madadian recorded "Stand by Me" with Jon Bon Jovi and Ritchie Sambora in 2009 to show solidarity and bring awareness for the people of Iran. He also appeared in the 2003 film, "The House of Sand and Fog," portraying a wedding singer.
