Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro will star in new Scorsese film

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese‘s two favorite leading men are finally coming together in one of his films.

Onstage at the 2020 SAG Awards to present the Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he and "The Irishman" actor will both be starring in Scorsese’s next project, "Killers of the Flower Moon". The casting had been rumored earlier, but this was the first time someone involved with the movie officially confirmed it, EW reports.

De Niro and DiCaprio have both collaborated with Scorsese several times individually, but this marks the first time that both men will star in one of the legendary director’s feature films together (though they both appeared in Scorsese’s 2015 short film "The Audition", playing fictionalized versions of themselves).

Based on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 nonfiction book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders, when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the then-newly formed FBI to the state to investigate. Scorsese’s film is scheduled to begin shooting in Oklahoma this spring, with a screenplay by Eric Roth (A Star Is Born, Forrest Gump).

Scorsese, De Niro, and DiCaprio have all been awards-season fixtures this year; Scorsese and De Niro for The Irishman, and DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Both films are major players at this year’s Oscars, with 10 nominations each.