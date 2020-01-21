System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian starts new band North Kingsley

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian has formed a new band named North Kingsley.

“I am proud to announce my new project @northkingsley. Music coming soon!!!,” he said on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Marijuana Retail Report, he explained the name of the band, saying, “When I moved from Armenia to LA, I moved to North Kingsley drive. That was my street, that’s where I grew up and I saw everything there.

“I started skateboarding there. I witnessed homelessness, the poor, you know, I noticed gangs. I learned about friendship. I saw sex there — there were prostitutes. I grew up there, so it means a lot to me. So when I say that name, that’s my growth, how I became who I am, you know?”

Odadjian will be traveling with System Of A Down to Armenia for a concert in Yerevan this June, frontman Serj Tankian revealed in October.

Tankian, who is currently visiting Yerevan for the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, said the concert will be part of the band’s European tour set for May-June 2020.