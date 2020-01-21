System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian starts new band North Kingsley

System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian starts new band North Kingsley
January 21, 2020 - 11:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian has formed a new band named North Kingsley.

“I am proud to announce my new project @northkingsley. Music coming soon!!!,” he said on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Marijuana Retail Report, he explained the name of the band, saying, “When I moved from Armenia to LA, I moved to North Kingsley drive. That was my street, that’s where I grew up and I saw everything there.

“I started skateboarding there. I witnessed homelessness, the poor, you know, I noticed gangs. I learned about friendship. I saw sex there — there were prostitutes. I grew up there, so it means a lot to me. So when I say that name, that’s my growth, how I became who I am, you know?”

Odadjian will be traveling with System Of A Down to Armenia for a concert in Yerevan this June, frontman Serj Tankian revealed in October.

Tankian, who is currently visiting Yerevan for the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, said the concert will be part of the band’s European tour set for May-June 2020.

Iranian-Armenian singer Andy getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Steven Zaillian nabs Oscar nomination for "The Irishman"
American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".
Cher sets personal record with $108 mln tour gross in 2019
Cher's final dates of 2019 raised the diva's calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career.
Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public
Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia's economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

