System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian starts new band North Kingsley
January 21, 2020 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian has formed a new band named North Kingsley.
“I am proud to announce my new project @northkingsley. Music coming soon!!!,” he said on Instagram.
In a recent interview with Marijuana Retail Report, he explained the name of the band, saying, “When I moved from Armenia to LA, I moved to North Kingsley drive. That was my street, that’s where I grew up and I saw everything there.
“I started skateboarding there. I witnessed homelessness, the poor, you know, I noticed gangs. I learned about friendship. I saw sex there — there were prostitutes. I grew up there, so it means a lot to me. So when I say that name, that’s my growth, how I became who I am, you know?”
Odadjian will be traveling with System Of A Down to Armenia for a concert in Yerevan this June, frontman Serj Tankian revealed in October.
Tankian, who is currently visiting Yerevan for the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, said the concert will be part of the band’s European tour set for May-June 2020.
Top stories
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".
Cher's final dates of 2019 raised the diva's calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career.
Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian chef will host 4th season of Italian culinary show Sukyas is joining the fourth season of the show broadcast since 2018 on Nove TV channel and is taking over Chef Rubio.
Islamic State founding member confirmed as group's new leader Salbi is considered to be one of the most influential ideologues among the now depleted ranks of Isis.
Azerbaijani diplomat attacks singers over "Armenian music" Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Qabala Basket restaurant, though no injuries were reported.
Major immune discovery could change the game in cancer treatment The Cardiff University team discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests.