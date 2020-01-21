Russia reportedly transports tanks to Syria ahead of new operation
January 21, 2020 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Navy has transported more military equipment to the Port of Tartous to support the Syrian army in their new operation in northwestern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Tsezar Kunikov 158 transited the Bosphorus Strait towards the Mediterranean en route to the Port of Tartous.
As pointed out by Isik, the Russian ship was likely transporting armored vehicles, in particular, tanks, to Syria, as this vessel has done so in the past.
The Russian military is currently assisting the Syrian Armed Forces in their current and future operations in Syria.
The Syrian military relies heavily on the Russian Armed Forces for new equipment in their battle against the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants.
