Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia
January 22, 2020 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has appointed Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri as its new ambassador to Armenia.
Zohouri was among the 13 new ambassadors of the Islamic Republic who met President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, January 21.
Rouhani wished the new ambassadors success in fulfilling their duties and asked them to introduce Iran’s potential and capabilities to the investors and private and public sectors of their country of mission, Tehran Times reports.
Seyed Kazem Sadjadi is the current head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Yerevan.
Top stories
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
The Hrant Dink Foundation -- founded after his murder -- turned the building into the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.
Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees “certain progress” in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Partner news
Latest news
Vodafone exits Facebook's Libra currency The Libra Association has seen an exodus of backers including Paypal and Mastercard amid regulatory scrutiny.
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
Armenian President meets Apple CEO in Davos Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Boeing pushes back MAX return to midyear Boeing pushed back its forecast for when regulators will clear the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service.