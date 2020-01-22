Vodafone exits Facebook's Libra currency
January 22, 2020 - 17:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vodafone has become the latest company to leave Facebook's digital currency project, Libra, the BBC reports.
The Libra Association has seen an exodus of backers including Paypal and Mastercard amid regulatory scrutiny.
Facebook announced in June last year that it would launch the digital currency in partnership with other members of the association.
But the project quickly ran into trouble with sceptical regulators around the world.
In October, the world's biggest economies warned cryptocurrencies such as Libra pose a risk to the global financial system.
"Vodafone Group has decided to withdraw from the Libra Association," a Vodafone spokesperson said. "We have said from the outset that Vodafone's desire is to make a genuine contribution to extending financial inclusion."
"We remain fully committed to that goal and feel we can make the most contribution by focusing our efforts on [mobile payments platform] M-Pesa."
Top stories
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri was among the 13 new ambassadors of Iran who met President Hassan Rouhani.
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
2020 Census could ensure complete count of Armenian-Americans It is vital that the Armenian American community identifies their race/national origin as “Armenian”.
Boeing pushes back MAX return to midyear Boeing pushed back its forecast for when regulators will clear the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service.