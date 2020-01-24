Egyptian mummy's voice restored 3,000 years after death
January 24, 2020 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The “voice” of an ancient Egyptian priest has been heard for the first time since he died and was mummified 3,000 years ago, researchers have said.
Nesyamun lived under the pharaoh Rameses XI, who reigned around the beginning of the 11th century BC, The Guardian reports.
Nesyamun’s mummy, currently in Leeds City Museum, has been the subject of much scrutiny: it was unwrapped in 1824, with subsequent work revealing that he was in his 50s when he died.
His death, which some suggested to have been from strangulation, was later proposed to be caused by an allergic reaction, possibly a result of an insect sting to the tongue – an unfortunate demise but one experts say may explain why the mummy had his tongue sticking out, but had no damage to the bones around his neck.
But while Nesyamun may have been unfortunate in death, he was lucky thereafter: his mummy was moved shortly before a bombing raid on Leeds in 1941 that destroyed the museum it had been in and many of its artefacts.
Now a team of researchers have 3D-printed a reproduction of Nesyamun’s vocal tract to hear what his voice would have sounded like.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian being sued for "using photo without permission" A rep for Kardashian declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in a New York federal court.
Armenian soprano will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball after all Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
Russian-Armenian figure skater wins European silver “Artur Danielian takes a medal at his first European Championships with this performance,” the ISU said.
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Paylan was nominated by the international women's union of Hamshen Armenians, Hamshenian.