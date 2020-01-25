NASA says a speedy asteroid is closing in on Earth
January 25, 2020 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An asteroid flying towards Earth at nearly 64,700mph will make a "close approach" next week.
NASA expects the speedy asteroid to close in on Earth in the morning hours of Monday, January 27. The asteroid belongs to a large group of bodies that are tracked by NASA and are known as near-Earth objects or NEOs, Express reports.
The approaching asteroid has been dubbed 2020 BN3 after NASA confirmed its orbit on January 21 this year.
The US space agency determined BN3 is an Apollo-type asteroid on a trajectory that will cross Earth’s orbit similarly to Asteroid 1862 Apollo.
NEOs like BN3 often visit Earth’s corner of space and will sometimes crash into the planet unannounced.
NASA said: “Some asteroids and comets follow orbital paths that take them much closer to the Sun and therefore Earth – than usual.
“If a comet or asteroid approach brings it to within 1.3 astronomical units (au) from the Sun, we call it a near-Earth object.”
A single astronomical unit is the distance between the Earth and the Sun – about 93 million miles (149.6 million km).
For comparison, planet Mars orbits the Sun at an average distance of about 1.5 au.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
130 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
New Yerevan–Paris air route could be on its way Nikol Pashinyan said Transavia Airlines could start flying from Armenia to Paris Orly Airport.
Kim Kardashian West and Cher spotted filming new project in LA Both wore large black wigs and skintight black outfits as they were seen in downtown Los Angeles.
Congressman visits Armenian school in California Sherman addressed unresolved issues regarding the impacts of the homelessness crisis, federal and military spending.