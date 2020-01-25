Coronavirus cases confirmed in France, Australia; More die in China
January 25, 2020 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in France and Australia, while the death toll in China has risen to 41.
France confirmed on Friday, January 25 its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalized in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, CNBC reports.
Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told a news conference authorities had confirmed two cases, Europe’s first, and that more cases were likely to occur in France.
A man in his 50s in Melbourne has become the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Australia, with two further “probable infections” being treated in New South Wales, The Guardian reveals.
Victoria’s health minister, Jenny Mikakos, said the man, a Chinese national, arrived in Melbourne at 9am on Sunday 19 January on China Southern Airlines Flight No CZ321 from Guangzhou.
China said, meanwhile, that 41 people have now died from the new virus that has infected more than 1,300 people globally.
The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 1,287, CNBS cited the National Health Commission said in a statement on Saturday.
Eleven countries have now confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The virus has created alarm, but there are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can lead to pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases.
