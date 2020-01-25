Kim Kardashian West and Cher spotted filming new project in LA
January 25, 2020 - 13:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and entertainment legend Cher were spotted filming a new project in downtown Los Angeles this week.
Both wore large black wigs and skintight black outfits as they were seen in downtown Los Angeles for a shoot that seemed to be for CR Fashion Book.
Also present was supermodel Naomi Campbell. Carine Roitfeld herself, directed the triage as they straddled Harley-Davidson motorcycles, The Mail Online says.
Kardashian has openly shared her love for the 73-year-old songstress and her iconic decade-to-decade style. The two share Armenian heritage.
Cher and Kim made their way up and down the city sidewalk in pairs of pointed high heels, as they braved the afternoon sun.
Their matching raven toned wigs featured exaggerated bouffants, similar to some of Cher's memorable performance hairdos.
They slipped their impressive figures into form-fitting black body suits.
Cher threw on a studded, black leather jacket, as her and Kardashian headed over to a pair of idle motorcycles.
They threw their legs over the seats with ease and began taking direction from Roitfeld.
