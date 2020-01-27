Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers agree to meet on Jan. 30
January 27, 2020 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Geneva on January 30.
The Armenian foreign policy chief will first meet the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on January 29.
Issues concerning the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Switzerland.
Mammadyarov said in mid-January that the foreign ministers will meet by the end of January. The Armenian side, however, neither confirmed nor denied the meeting back then.
