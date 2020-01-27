Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers agree to meet on Jan. 30

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers agree to meet on Jan. 30
January 27, 2020 - 12:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Geneva on January 30.

The Armenian foreign policy chief will first meet the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on January 29.

Issues concerning the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Switzerland.

Mammadyarov said in mid-January that the foreign ministers will meet by the end of January. The Armenian side, however, neither confirmed nor denied the meeting back then.

 Top stories
Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in AzerbaijanPashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Charges brought against Armenia top court chiefCharges brought against Armenia top court chief
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on ChristmasPutin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Army build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systemsArmy build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systems
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Canadian-Armenian charity donates $1 mln to create ALS research chair The donation has allowed the creation of the Anna Sforza Djoukhadjian Philanthropic Research Chair on ALS.
Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan: officials The aircraft came down in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, to the south-west of Kabul, one official said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant “An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said.
Coronavirus outbreak: Bill Gates Foundation committing $10 million More than 2,700 people in China are now said to have been infected by the fast-spreading coronavirus.