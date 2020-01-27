Winners of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards revealed
January 27, 2020 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Teen sensation Billie Eilish took home the Grammys' biggest awards on Sunday, January 26 night.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".
The first-time Grammy nominee took the awards for song of the year, record of the year, album of the year, best new artist and best pop/vocal album.
Below is the full list of winners:
Record of the Year
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
Album of the year
"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go," Billie Eilish
Song of the year
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell
Best new artist
Billie Eilish
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best country album
"While I'm Livin',"Tanya Tucker
RAP
Best rap album
"Igor," Tyler, The Creator
Best Rap Performance
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Rap Song
"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
R&B
Best R&B Performance
"Come Home," Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Jerome," Lizzo
Best R&B Song
"Say So" — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo
Best R&B Album
"Ventura," Anderson .Paak
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Pop Vocal Album
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
"Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Comedy Album
"Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
"#ELDISCO," Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
"El Mal Querer," Rosalía
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance
"7empest," Tool
Best Rock Song
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
"Social Cues," Cage The Elephant
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend
