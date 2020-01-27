Winners of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards revealed

January 27, 2020 - 12:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Teen sensation Billie Eilish took home the Grammys' biggest awards on Sunday, January 26 night.

The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

The first-time Grammy nominee took the awards for song of the year, record of the year, album of the year, best new artist and best pop/vocal album.

Below is the full list of winners:

Record of the Year

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

Album of the year

"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go," Billie Eilish

Song of the year

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell

Best new artist

Billie Eilish

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best country album

"While I'm Livin',"Tanya Tucker

RAP

Best rap album

"Igor," Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Performance

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song

"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

R&B

Best R&B Performance

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Jerome," Lizzo

Best R&B Song

"Say So" — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo

Best R&B Album

"Ventura," Anderson .Paak

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Pop Vocal Album

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Comedy Album

"Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

"#ELDISCO," Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

"El Mal Querer," Rosalía

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

"7empest," Tool

Best Rock Song

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

"Social Cues," Cage The Elephant

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

