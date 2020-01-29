Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip revealed in new leak
January 29, 2020 - 19:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rumors about Samsung’s next foldable, the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip, have been swirling for weeks. But thanks to a new leak, the full details for the upcoming foldable phone have been revealed. WinFuture’s leak is the biggest yet for the upcoming device, with official renders from Samsung and a full spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Flip, The Verge says.
As expected, the Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio foldable OLED display with an FHD+ (2636 x 1080) resolution. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the new leak confirms that the Z Flip will feature an “Ultra Thin Glass” display, instead of the more fragile plastic panel that caused issues on the Fold.
Like Samsung’s other recent phones, the Z Flip will feature a centrally located hole-punch camera on the inside for selfies. There’s also a second display on the outside: a 1.06-inch (300 x 116) OLED panel that can be used to tell the time and for displaying simple notifications.
As for the internal specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip features solid — if slightly outdated — specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (notably not the latest Snapdragon 865 flagship that’s expected to come with the Galaxy S20 lineup), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of ports, there’s just a single USB-C port for charging and audio. There’s no expandable microSD card slot and no 3.5mm headphone jack. Also missing is support for 5G; the Galaxy Z Flip will only support LTE networks.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Partner news
Latest news
Non-invasive electrostimulation leads to improved memory in mice Stimulation of the vagus nerve emerged as a therapy to treat epilepsy or depression that do not respond to drugs.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia’s Best Footballer of 2019 Head coaches and captains of Premier League clubs as well as media representatives gave 109 points to Mkhitaryan.
Alexis Ohanian opens up about paternity leave, male success Things were different for Ohanian, who was able to take 16 weeks’ paid paternity leave from Reddit.
Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers’ meeting kicks off in Geneva Mnatsakanyan earlier met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva, Switzerland late on January 28.