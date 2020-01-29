Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip revealed in new leak

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rumors about Samsung’s next foldable, the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip, have been swirling for weeks. But thanks to a new leak, the full details for the upcoming foldable phone have been revealed. WinFuture’s leak is the biggest yet for the upcoming device, with official renders from Samsung and a full spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Flip, The Verge says.

As expected, the Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio foldable OLED display with an FHD+ (2636 x 1080) resolution. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the new leak confirms that the Z Flip will feature an “Ultra Thin Glass” display, instead of the more fragile plastic panel that caused issues on the Fold.

Like Samsung’s other recent phones, the Z Flip will feature a centrally located hole-punch camera on the inside for selfies. There’s also a second display on the outside: a 1.06-inch (300 x 116) OLED panel that can be used to tell the time and for displaying simple notifications.

As for the internal specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip features solid — if slightly outdated — specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (notably not the latest Snapdragon 865 flagship that’s expected to come with the Galaxy S20 lineup), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of ports, there’s just a single USB-C port for charging and audio. There’s no expandable microSD card slot and no 3.5mm headphone jack. Also missing is support for 5G; the Galaxy Z Flip will only support LTE networks.