Armenia PM traveling to Kazakhstan on January 31
January 30, 2020 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make a working trip to Kazakhstan on Friday, January 31, his office reveals.
Pashinyan will participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Almaty.
The head of the Armenian government is also expected to hold bilateral meetings.
