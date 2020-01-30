Macron hopes for progress in Karabakh settlement this spring
January 30, 2020 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the February parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan could have a positive impact on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and that some progress could be achieved in spring.
Macron made the comments at the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) on Wednesday, January 29, Panorama.am reports.
The French President said he sees a way out after contacts were established between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
According to him, the conflict is also a human drama which keeps people living in Karabakh and adjacent areas in instability and isolation.
Macron said France is there for Armenia, which he said is at the crossroad of great crisis.
French Presidents have traditionally attended CCAF dinners for many years. This year, Turkish historian Taner Akcam was a guest of honor.
The CCAF brings together the biggest political, cultural, educational, religious and social organizations of the Armenian community in France.
Top stories
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
The Hrant Dink Foundation -- founded after his murder -- turned the building into the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.
Partner news
Latest news
Far right groups imposing agendas on society in Armenia: Freedom House In Armenia, “there has been a significant increase in the visibility and legitimization of far-right activism.”
Armenia and Serbia are abolishing visas Armenia and Serbia are abolishing visas to facilitate the free movement of people in the two countries.
Armenia considers evacuating citizens from China The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Non-invasive electrostimulation leads to improved memory in mice Stimulation of the vagus nerve emerged as a therapy to treat epilepsy or depression that do not respond to drugs.