200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
February 1, 2020 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 1150 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from January 26 to February 1, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov met in Geneva on January 29-30 and agreed to meet again in the near future to discuss the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
