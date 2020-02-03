"1917" wins big at the BAFTA Film Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - World War One film "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, February 2, with seven prizes in total, the BBC reports.

The trophies for Sir Sam Mendes's movie included best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography.

Joker won three awards including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, while Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

South Korean film "Parasite" won two prizes - for original screenplay and film not in the English language.

There were no major upsets or surprise winners, with "1917" unarguably dominating the evening.

Sir Sam is the first British winner of best director at the BAFTAs since Danny Boyle won for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for her performance as a divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story".

It is the first time since 1977 that all four of the BAFTA awards for acting have been won by Americans.

Zellweger, Phoenix, Dern and Pitt have now won their acting categories at every major ceremony of awards season so far. In addition to their BAFTAs, they have won at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.