BAFTA 2020: Andy Serkis awarded for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema

PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor and filmmaker Andy Serkis has received a BAFTA award for Outstanding British contribution to Cinema for his pioneering performance motion-capture work.

He created characters such as Gollum in "Lord of the Rings", Caesar in the "Planet of the Apes" reboots and the big gorilla in "King Kong".

Legendary actor Ian McKellen, who starred alongside Serkis in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, presented the award to the motion capture pioneer on Sunday, February 2.

Born and raised in Ruislip, his mother was English and his father an Iraqi gynecologist of Armenian descent.