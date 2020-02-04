Mkhitaryan's return is near: Italian media
February 4, 2020 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training more vigorously since Monday, February 3, and will join his teammates in Roma against Bologna on Friday or against Atalanta on February 9, Siamo la Roma said citing a report from Corriere dello Sport.
"Mkhitaryan is looking forward not only to returning [to the pitch] but also to playing continuously, without worrying about a new injury," according to the Italian publication.
"The Armenian had fueled the dreams of Roma fans but his physical condition, as [Roma sporting director Gianluca] Petrachi was well aware, was not optimal."
The report says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko, but the problem is he has already missed 11 games in the league and started only in 4 others.
The Arsenal player who is currently on loan with Roma, has been out for over 25 days due to a thigh injury but will reportedly resume training with the group this week.
