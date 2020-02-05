Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for February 6

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, February 6 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), Personal Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova), and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in the process and ensure the security of the OSCE mission members.