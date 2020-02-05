Google sent private videos in Google Photos to strangers
February 5, 2020 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google is alerting some users of its Google Photos service that they’ve had their private videos sent to strangers by the search giant. Google’s Takeout service, that lets people download their data, was affected by a “technical issue” between November 21 and November 25, 2019. It resulted in a small number of users receiving private videos that didn’t belong to them, The Verge reports.
Google’s nonchalant email alerting users doesn’t provide any details on how many people were affected, nor the amount of individual videos that were distributed incorrectly per account. Google fixed the issue after five days, and 9to5Google reports that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users who used Takeout were affected. Google Photos has over 1 billion users, so even a small percentage will impact a significant number of people. Google has apologized “for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
“We are notifying people about a bug that may have affected users who used Google Takeout to export their Google Photos content between November 21 and November 25,” explains a Google spokesperson in a statement to 9to5Google. “These users may have received either an incomplete archive, or videos — not photos — that were not theirs. We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry this happened.”
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Partner news
Latest news
Envoy: Iran, Armenia continue cooperating despite sanctions Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian said the Islamic Republic possesses good economic resources.
Syrian army captures several towns in Idlib Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian troops resumed their push west towards the strategic city of Saraqib.
System of a Down announce show at Banc of California Stadium The festival-like date will also include Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles. Tickets go on sale on February 7.
Ruling party wants law terminating powers of Armenia top court judges In December 2019, charges were brought against the President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan.