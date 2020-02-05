Disney announces release dates for two Marvel TV shows
February 5, 2020 - 15:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marvel Studios’ big Disney+ series finally have release dates, with the first series hitting in August. More specific dates are expected to be announced in the coming months, The Verge says.
CEO Bob Iger confirmed on a call with investors during the company’s first quarter earnings report that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will debut in August, with "WandaVision" premiering in December. Iger did not give a release date for "Loki", but the show is expected to premiere in 2021. Teasers for both shows were shown off during a Super Bowl spot on Sunday.
The company previously announced that "WandaVision" would receive a 2020 release date, moving up from its original 2021 window. Both "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "WandaVision" will also play into "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", which is expected to be released in 2021.
All eyes will be on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" as Marvel’s first big Disney+ series. Since Disney has launched Disney+, behind-the-scenes changes have shed light on how important the integration between the MCU and the TV shows will be going forward. Kevin Feige, the visionary behind the MCU, now oversees all of Marvel Entertainment. Prior to the Disney+ launch, Jeph Loeb oversaw the various Marvel shows on various Disney networks and streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.
Lucasfilm’s "The Mandalorian" will also return in October for a second season, Iger confirmed on the call.
