Armenia: Former National Security Service chief entering politics
February 6, 2020 - 12:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Artur Vanetsyan, has announced his intention to engage in political activity and said he is going to create a party, Aysor.am reports.

Vanetsyan explained his decision by the need for a political force that would unite the parts of society that “disapprove of the current government's actions and whose hopes have not been realized.”

The former NSS chief said the society has been divided into “blacks” and “whites”, which he described as “false agenda.”

He noted that according to popular belief the alternative to the current authorities is the former regime, but he said no such thing will happen.

Vanetsyan admitted there had been disagreements with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and that he had submitted his resignation “on more than one occasion.”

The former director of the National Security Service also revealed that he has established Hayrenik (homeland) Development Fund.

