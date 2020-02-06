Fitness Club: Viva-MTS offers applications for healthy lifestyle fans

Fitness Club: Viva-MTS offers applications for healthy lifestyle fans
February 6, 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS is now offering a new service called Fitness Club for all fitness and healthy lifestyle fans.

You can subscribe and download fully functional fitness and healthy lifestyle apps for a variety of activities: sport and body health, healthy diet, and brain training and development. The service is available only for mobile devices running Android OS.

Users can go through the link to subscribe to the service and select a subscription period – 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month (30 days).

The advantages of Fitness Club service include:

– 3-day trial.

– the applications are available without commercials and include app bonuses without additional fees.

– the opportunity to add Fitness Club app on your smartphone screen for more comfortable use.

– the main Internet package of the subscriber is not consumed when downloading apps included in Fitness Club (by 31.05.2020).

– user-friendly payment right from the balance of subscriber’s account (for prepaid) or together with the monthly fee (for postpaid).

How to subscribe?

– Confirm activation on the site, where a service activation page with tariff plan options is available. To activate, select the subscription option and click the “Subscribe” button.

– Send “Start1”, “Start7” or “Start30 SMS to 906090 short number.

How to unsubscribe?

– Via SMS: send the word “Stop” to 906090 short number (you will get an unsubscribe confirmation message);

– Via the portal: go to My account in the application and press “Unsubscribe”.

Service price

– 1 day subscription – 50 Դ

– 1 week subscription – 300 Դ

– 1 month subscription – 1000 Դ

The SMS messages to 906090 short number are not charged additionally. All prices include VAT.

