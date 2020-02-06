Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission to frontline positions

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, February 6 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

Though the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.