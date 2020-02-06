Syrian army enters Aleppo province from Idlib

Syrian army enters Aleppo province from Idlib
February 6, 2020 - 16:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time in several years, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered the Aleppo Governorate from neighboring Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a field report near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army entered southern Aleppo from northeastern Idlib after capturing four towns and villages from the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The report said the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary) and the National Defense Forces (NDF), captured the towns of Jdeideh Tlafah, Tlafah, Dhebiyah, and Jalas after a short battle with HTS in southern Aleppo.

As a result of the advance, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves nearing the capture of all of the territory east of the strategic Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).

Lastly, the Syrian Arab Army’s advance has also put their troops in position to surround the strategic city of Saraqib from its eastern flank.

