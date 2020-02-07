Armenia among Tatler Asia’s essential travel destinations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tatler Asia – the British Tatler magazine’s Asia edition – has unveiled its picks of essential places to visit in 2020, and Armenia is one of them.

“The next time you’re looking for places in which to enjoy fresh air— a unique demand of affluent Asian travelers—why not consider an escape to the Caucasus Mountains?.

“Located between the Black and Caspian seas, the mountain system surrounds the Caucasus region, which spans Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia,” the article says, suggesting to focus on Armenia and Georgia in particular.

Armenia is on the cusp of becoming the hottest destination in Europe, the feature says.

“Travellers should take a day or two to discover Yerevan’s pastel-coloured cityscape before driving to the mountains to see stunning ancient monuments and monasteries including Khor Virap, the Roman temple of Garni, as well as the Haghpat and Sanahin monasteries. In the midst of your adventures, don’t forget to tuck into the delightful array of Armenian salads, cheese and lavash,” the piece says.

The magazine also recommends visiting Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Siargao (Philippines), Bodrum (Turkey), Northern Territory (Australia), Scottish Highlands (Scotland), Chengdu (China), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Cairo (Egypt), San Miguel de Allende (Mexico), Marrakech (Morocco), Tokyo (Japan).

Yerevan and Armenia have been included in 2020’s hottest destinations lists by National Geographic Traveller, Forbes, Financial Times, Condé Nast Traveler, Booking.com, to name a few. The country was recently recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the world’s fastest growing tourist destinations.