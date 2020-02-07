Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Roma for Bologna clash

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Roma in their Serie A match against Bologna on Friday, February 7, manager Paulo Fonseca said on Thursday, according to Football Italia.

The Arsenal player who is currently on loan with Roma, had been out for almost a month due to a thigh injury but has already resumed training with the group this week.

Fonseca insisted that the Giallorossi remain “united” after their recent slump and are “working on changing the mentality” ahead of the match against Bologna.

The coach did not reveal his starting XI but admitted that Serbia international Aleksandar Kolarov’s mentality will be important for Roma and added that Javier Pastore and Mkhitaryan will be in the squad.

“Let’s see. I have to say that at the moment I have one or two doubts about the game,” he said. “That’s why I don’t want to talk about the players who will play tomorrow. Kolarov is a player with a great mentality, a leader in the dressing room.

“They [Pastore and Mkhitaryan] trained normally. Miki is in a better condition than Pastore, but they will be called up.”

“Pastore isn’t fit enough to start the game. We have options to replace [suspended Lorenzo] Pellegrini – there’s Mkhitaryan and Kluivert, who can play in that position, plus Perotti.”