Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Roma for Bologna clash
February 7, 2020 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Roma in their Serie A match against Bologna on Friday, February 7, manager Paulo Fonseca said on Thursday, according to Football Italia.
The Arsenal player who is currently on loan with Roma, had been out for almost a month due to a thigh injury but has already resumed training with the group this week.
Fonseca insisted that the Giallorossi remain “united” after their recent slump and are “working on changing the mentality” ahead of the match against Bologna.
The coach did not reveal his starting XI but admitted that Serbia international Aleksandar Kolarov’s mentality will be important for Roma and added that Javier Pastore and Mkhitaryan will be in the squad.
“Let’s see. I have to say that at the moment I have one or two doubts about the game,” he said. “That’s why I don’t want to talk about the players who will play tomorrow. Kolarov is a player with a great mentality, a leader in the dressing room.
“They [Pastore and Mkhitaryan] trained normally. Miki is in a better condition than Pastore, but they will be called up.”
“Pastore isn’t fit enough to start the game. We have options to replace [suspended Lorenzo] Pellegrini – there’s Mkhitaryan and Kluivert, who can play in that position, plus Perotti.”
Top stories
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
“An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said.
Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Merkel will host Armenia's Pashinyan in Berlin on Feb. 13 Angela Merkel and Nikol Pashinyan are expected to focus on bilateral relations, economic policy issues.
"Bonecrushing" crocodile roamed Earth 230 million years ago Rodrigo Müller was working a block of rock and dirt at the base of Agudo Hill when he first saw an unusual set of osteoderms.
Keeping a plant on your desk could help reduce workplace stress The findings showed that the number of employees with high scores on an anxiety measurement test decreased their scores slightly
King of Jordan will visit Armenia on February 10 At the invitation of President Sarkissian, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein will arrive in Armenia on February 10.