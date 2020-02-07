Keeping a plant on your desk could help reduce workplace stress
February 7, 2020 - 17:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Having a hard day at work? Stressed out about deadlines or bosses or meetings? It may help to stare a plant, according to researchers from Japan.
The researchers felt that a lot of employees underestimated the respite that plants offer from work-related stress, so they conducted an experiment on workers at an electric company in Japan and observed their changes in stress levels pre- and post-involvement with plants.
The findings, recently published in the HortTechnology journal, showed that the number of employees with high scores on an anxiety measurement test decreased their scores slightly. Another 27% of employees in the study showed a significant decrease in resting heart rate, CNN reports.
Many studies have been done on the health effects of indoor plants, but most of those were performed in either laboratories or quasi-office settings and only included passive interaction.
This study verified the stress-reducing effect of gazing intentionally at a plant for a few minutes and actively engaging in the care of it in a real office setting when an employee felt fatigued.
The results suggest that if employers provided active encouragement for workers to take three minute "nature breaks," the mental health of their employees would improve, said Dr. Masahiro Toyoda, lead author of the study and professor at the University of Hyogo, where he specializes in horticultural therapy.
The study is the "latest of those that continue to point out that plants are beneficial to humans," said Dr. Charles Hall, Ellison Chair of International Floriculture at Texas A&M University.
"It's something we inherently knew, but has suddenly been quantified. And so now, we're seeing the numbers behind the reasoning," he said.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Merkel will host Armenia's Pashinyan in Berlin on Feb. 13 Angela Merkel and Nikol Pashinyan are expected to focus on bilateral relations, economic policy issues.
King of Jordan will visit Armenia on February 10 At the invitation of President Sarkissian, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein will arrive in Armenia on February 10.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Roma for Bologna clash The Giallorossi manager Paulo Fonseca insisted that the Giallorossi remain “united” after their recent slump.
Viva-MTS launches its first Armenian language game Development of the male character was not off-the-cuff decision but Viva-MTS decided to meet its users’ expectations.