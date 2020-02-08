Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores against Bologna

Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores against Bologna
February 8, 2020 - 12:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a goal for AS Roma on Friday, February 7 though Bologna secured a surprise 3-2 victory in Serie A after all.

The Armenia international scored in the second half but the Giallorossi played out the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante’s straight red card for his challenge on Orsolini and slipped to back-to-back league defeats.

The Arsenal player who is currently on loan with Roma, had been out for almost a month due to a thigh injury.

