Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores against Bologna
February 8, 2020 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a goal for AS Roma on Friday, February 7 though Bologna secured a surprise 3-2 victory in Serie A after all.
The Armenia international scored in the second half but the Giallorossi played out the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante’s straight red card for his challenge on Orsolini and slipped to back-to-back league defeats.
The Arsenal player who is currently on loan with Roma, had been out for almost a month due to a thigh injury.
Top stories
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
“An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said.
Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Leaked photos show how Samsung's new foldable phone looks The company’s relying on a verticle hinge this time around, unlike the horizontal one used with its Galaxy Fold.
Friends HBO reunion special back on track, Matthew Perry hints Better start practicing that rapid theme song clap, because the "Friends" HBO reunion special just got a bit more real.
California legislators announce Armenian Genocide scholarships California high school students are eligible to apply for one of two scholarships: an essay or visual arts contest.
190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.