Friends HBO reunion special back on track, Matthew Perry hints

PanARMENIAN.Net - Better start practicing that rapid theme song clap, because the "Friends" HBO reunion special just got a bit more real.

After lots of negotiating, the comedy series will return for an hour-long special with the full cast, according to a report from Deadline. Each of the stars -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry -- will reportedly rake in $3-4 million for the special, CNet reports.

Earlier this week, Perry, who played the cynical and sarcastic Chandler Bing, posted a cryptic tweet that sent Friends fans into a flurry.

"Big news coming..." he wrote.

All 10 seasons of Friends will be available on the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. The show aired from 1994 to 2004 and revolved around the misadventures of six twenty-somethings in New York City.