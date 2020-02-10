"Parasite" becomes first non-English language film to win best picture
February 10, 2020 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The film "Parasite", director Bong Joon-ho and his team walked away from the Academy Awards with a number of major awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.
Bong used his time on stage to praise his fellow director nominees, including Martin Scorsese, who received a standing ovation during Bong’s speech, The Verge says.
Brad Pitt, Taika Waititi, Renee Zellweger, and Laura Dern continued their season of award winnings, taking home respective prizes for Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. "1917" and "Ford v Ferrari" both took home multiple awards for achieving excellence in technical categories like Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. Elton John won the prize for Best Original Song for his work on "Rocketman".
"Joker", which earned the most nominations for any individual movie, only secured two awards — Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.
Top stories
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".
Partner news
Latest news
Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in Syria: media The Syrian government offensive has driven half a million people from their homes toward the closed Turkish border.
Armenian Justice Minister, Venice Commission chief discuss referendum Rustam Badasyan and Gianni Buquicchio have discussed issues concerning the upcoming referendum slated for April 5.
Syrian army recovers 600 sq km of territory in Aleppo, Idlib Since capturing Saraqib, the Syrian Arab Army has found themselves entering southern Aleppo from neighboring Idlib.
Coronavirus may infect 500000 in Wuhan before it peaks: researchers The new coronavirus might have infected at least 500,000 people in Wuhan by the time it peaks in coming weeks.