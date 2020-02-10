"Parasite" becomes first non-English language film to win best picture

PanARMENIAN.Net - The film "Parasite", director Bong Joon-ho and his team walked away from the Academy Awards with a number of major awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

Bong used his time on stage to praise his fellow director nominees, including Martin Scorsese, who received a standing ovation during Bong’s speech, The Verge says.

Brad Pitt, Taika Waititi, Renee Zellweger, and Laura Dern continued their season of award winnings, taking home respective prizes for Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. "1917" and "Ford v Ferrari" both took home multiple awards for achieving excellence in technical categories like Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. Elton John won the prize for Best Original Song for his work on "Rocketman".

"Joker", which earned the most nominations for any individual movie, only secured two awards — Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.