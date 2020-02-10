Syrian army recovers 600 sq km of territory in Aleppo, Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a wide-scale offensive in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates at the turn of the new year, marking the first time in several months that they have carried out attacks on multiple fronts, Al-Masdar News says.

In a matter of days, the Syrian Army’s offensive would prove successful in the Idlib Governorate, as their forces managed to reach the gates of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

The Syrian Army would eventually take control of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man towards the end of the January, paving the way for the way for their capture of Saraqib and several nearby towns a week later.

Since capturing Saraqib, the Syrian Arab Army has found themselves entering southern Aleppo from neighboring Idlib, while also clearing several areas along the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

According to a source from the Syrian Army, their forces have captured more than 600 square kilometers of territory in both Idlib and Aleppo since early January, with more ground expected to be seized in the coming days.

This large-scale advance in northwestern Syria is considered the largest operation to be carried out by the Syrian Army since their 2018 operation in the Daraa Governorate.