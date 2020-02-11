Elon Musk wants people to delete Facebook
February 11, 2020 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Although Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is especially active on Twitter, he is seemingly less fond of Facebook.
Musk called Facebook “lame” on Twitter, adding ”#DeleteFacebook” in response to an anti-Facebook tweet by Hollywood actor, writer, director and producer Sacha Baron Cohen, CNBC reports.
In March 2018, Musk deleted both the Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages, saying that he “didn’t realize” there were pages on the platform for his companies.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak deleted his Facebook account in April 2018, and recommended others get off the platform too in July.
“There are many different kinds of people, and [for] some, the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy,” Wozniak told TMZ. “But to many like myself, my recommendation is — to most people — is you should figure out a way to get off Facebook.”
Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It’s request for comment.
