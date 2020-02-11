Martin Scorses remembers how Armenian professor inspired him
February 11, 2020 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has told the story of how Armenian-American professor of film Haig P. Manoogian inspired him to become a filmmaker.
“Having the asthma, I was not allowed to play sports, so everything came to me through movies on television,” Scorsese said in a video prepared by Rolex to promote excellence in filmmaking.
“I lived on Elizabeth street between Prince and Houston (in New York City - Ed.), but I never went to the West Side. And so I just went to the corner of Elizabeth and Houston, made a left and walked about six blocks and was in another universe.”
The future Oscar-winning director was accepted to the Washington Square College which was part of NYU (New York University).
“And so I attended this orientation day — this was an eye-opening situation — and this gentleman got up and spoke with such passion and such energy about cinema. I became part of the cult. His name was Haig Manoogian,” he said.
“Haig really inspired us. He pushed us and he cajoled us, he beat us down and he built us back up again. He set a fire in our hearts. It’s one of the most precious gifts I have ever received.”
Scorses said that his experience with Manoogian led him to becoming a guide for other young people coming up to him.
Manoogian is the author of the book “The Film-Maker's Art”, published in 1966.
Scorsese’s 1980 film “Raging Bull”, a winner of two Academy Awards, was dedicated to the Armenian teacher.
Top stories
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".
Partner news
Latest news
EPP alarmed by "rushed procedure" to change Armenian Constitution The EPP urged Armenia to request and consider the opinion of the Venice Commission as soon as possible.
Armenia: President not ruling out discussions with Constitutional Court The President could also hold consultations with international organizations and experts, a statement said.
Taiwan's TV stations ban kissing on air to prevent spread of coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak originating from Wuhan has led to the suspension of the filming of TV dramas in China.
Palace of Versailles will host Armenian Genocide concert Chouchane Siranossian, Astrig Siranossian, Vardan Mamikonian and Melody Louledjian will perform at the concert.