Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip, three new Galaxy S20 phones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung officially unveiled five new devices during its Unpacked event on Tuesday, February 11, including new phones and new wireless—the brand new foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip, the three new Galaxy S20 phones, and the new Galaxy Buds Plus, Business Insider reports.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone takes on the form of the flip phones of yore, similar to Motorola's new Razr foldable smartphone. It'll be available to buy starting on February 14 for $1,380.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch foldable screen that Samsung says is made of ultra-thin foldable glass. And there's a tiny touch-screen on the exterior for little bits of information like notifications or for little actions like swiping to answer a phone call.

Samsung unveiled its brand new flagship premium smartphones — the $1,000 Galaxy S20, the $1,200 Galaxy S20 Plus, and the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new phones will be available to buy on March 6.

One of the big things about Samsung's new Galaxy phones is they all support 5G connectivity thanks to the latest Snapdragon 865 chip from Qualcomm.

Samsung also says the cameras in new Galaxy phones are the biggest refresh since the Galaxy S7 from 2016. Indeed, each Galaxy S20 has regular, ultra-wide, and zoom lenses, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra reaching 100x zoom. Samsung is also using much larger camera sensors — from 64 megapixels to a whopping 108 megapixels — for sharper, clearer photos, and better low light shots.

Samsung also unveiled its new $150 Galaxy Buds Plus during its Unpacked event, which will be available to buy on February 14.

Without noise-cancellation, and costing $100 less than Apple's AirPods Pro, the new Galaxy Buds Plus are competing closer to the standard $160 AirPods.

The new Galaxy Buds Plus offer 11 hours of battery life, so Samsung says, which is significantly longer than the AirPods' 5-hour battery life. The buds can be charged in their wireless charging case, too.